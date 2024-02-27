    বাংলা

    Bangladesh raises gas prices for power plants by Tk 0.75 per unit

    The hike comes before a planned rise in electricity prices

    Published : 27 Feb 2024, 12:13 PM
    Updated : 27 Feb 2024, 12:13 PM

    The government has raised the price of gas for all sorts of power plants by Tk 0.75 per unit, effective from the ongoing month of February.

    The Energy and Mineral Resources Division announced the new prices of gas for power production on Tuesday ahead of a planned hike in electricity tariff.

    As per the new rates, government’s gas-based power stations, independent power producers and rental plants will have to pay Tk 14.75 per unit of gas.

    For captive power plants, small power plants and commercial power stations, gas price will be Tk 30.75 per unit.

    Gas prices have been kept unchanged for fertiliser plants at Tk 16 per unit, industrial connections Tk 30 per unit, tea estates Tk 11.93, hotels and restaurants Tk 30.5, CNG refuelling stations Tk 35, and households Tk 18.

    State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has been speaking about raising energy prices to cut subsidies further for quite some time.

    The steps to reduce subsidies have now started with the rise in gas prices for power production.

