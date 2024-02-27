Bangladesh raises gas prices for power plants by Tk 0.75 per unit

The government has raised the price of gas for all sorts of power plants by Tk 0.75 per unit, effective from the ongoing month of February.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division announced the new prices of gas for power production on Tuesday ahead of a planned hike in electricity tariff.

As per the new rates, government’s gas-based power stations, independent power producers and rental plants will have to pay Tk 14.75 per unit of gas.