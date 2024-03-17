Price of necessities will come down to tolerable levels, says State Minister Titu

The prices of daily commodities will come down to reasonable levels, but it is not possible overnight, says State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu. The Department of Agricultural Marketing, The Directorate of National Consumers’ Right Protection, deputy commissioners, upazila executive officers, and all other officials will work in coordination in order to achieve it, he said.

The state minister made the statement following a discussion organised by the Ministry of Commerce at the TCB Building in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar to commemorate the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children’s Day on Sunday.

“When you set something at a reasonable level, it cannot be implemented immediately,” Islam said. “First it was necessary to determine it [the fair value]. For a long time there had been a law, but it was not implemented. We will now coordinate with the Department of Agricultural Marketing, The Directorate of National Consumers’ Right Protection, UNOs, and DCs. We hope it will reach a reasonable level.”

The Department of Agricultural Marketing had previously determined the production cost and ‘reasonable price’ of 29 domestic agricultural products under the ‘Agricultural Marketing Act 2018’. These prices were set at three stages – production, wholesale, and retail.

The price of imported chickpeas was set at a maximum of Tk 93.50 per kg at the wholesale level and Tk 98.30 at the retail level, and Tk 90.37 at the producer level. Prices for fine red lentils, or musur dal, were fixed at Tk 130.50 per kg on the wholesale stage and Tk 125.35 on the retail stage.

The prices of mung beans, or mugh dal, were set at Tk 158.50 per kg at wholesale and Tk 165 at retail, the prices of black pulse, or mashkalaier dal, was set at Tk 145.30 per kg at wholesale and Tk 166.50 at retail. The prices of thick red lentils were set at Tk 100.20 per kg at wholesale, and Tk 105.50 at retail, and the prices of grass peas, or kheshari dal, at Tk 83.83 per kg at wholesale and TK 92.61 at retail.