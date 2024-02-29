Bangladesh raises wholesale power prices by 5%, retail by 8.5% to cut energy subsidy bills

The government has increased bulk power tariffs by 5 percent, and retail electricity prices by 8.5 percent as part of a series of steps to reduce subsidies to the energy sector.

Power Secretary Habibur Rahman said separate notices were issued on the new rates on Thursday night.

The weighted average of wholesale power price has increased from Tk 6.7 per unit to Tk 8.5 while retail prices have gone up from Tk 8.25 to Tk 8.95, according to him.