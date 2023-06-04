Power cut forces FBCCI to end press conference demanding electricity early

An outage has forced the FBCCI to cut short its post-budget press conference demanding unbroken electricity supply to ensure uninterrupted industrial production.

As Md Jashim Uddin, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries, started reading out their formal reaction to the government’s spending plan for 2023-24 fiscal year, a power cut plunged the FBCCI office in Dhaka’s Motijheel into darkness on Saturday afternoon.

Minutes later, power was restored by the private generator at the building and Jashim finished his statement. He then took questions from journalists.