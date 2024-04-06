One man killed, another loses hand in Cox’s Bazar attack

A man has died of blood loss after a foot was cut off while another man lost his hand in an attack in Cox’s Bazar’s Chakaria. A third person was shot.

The incident occurred at 11pm on Friday in the Upazila’s Tentuakhali Road area, according to Sheikh Mohammad Ali, chief of Chakaria Police Station.

The deceased was identified as 29-year-old Fazle Hassan Riad. His right leg was chopped off at the ankle by the attackers. Mohammad Choton aka Chotinna Chora’s left hand was cut off at the wrist. Md Zidane was shot.

Choton and Riad had a longstanding feud with Badarkhali residents Nazrul and Bahadur over supremacy in the area. The feud led to regular attacks and counter-attacks by their followers, said OC Ali.

Several cases have been filed against people on both sides of the feud. Riad is accused in several cases which included a charge of robbery while Choton is accused in a murder case.