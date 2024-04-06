One man killed, another loses hand in Cox’s Bazar attack

A man has died of blood loss after a foot was cut off while another man lost his hand in an attack in Cox’s Bazar’s Chakaria. A third person was shot.
The incident occurred at 11pm on Friday in the Upazila’s Tentuakhali Road area, according to Sheikh Mohammad Ali, chief of Chakaria Police Station.
The deceased was identified as 29-year-old Fazle Hassan Riad. His right leg was chopped off at the ankle by the attackers. Mohammad Choton aka Chotinna Chora’s left hand was cut off at the wrist. Md Zidane was shot.
Choton and Riad had a longstanding feud with Badarkhali residents Nazrul and Bahadur over supremacy in the area. The feud led to regular attacks and counter-attacks by their followers, said OC Ali.
Several cases have been filed against people on both sides of the feud. Riad is accused in several cases which included a charge of robbery while Choton is accused in a murder case.
“A person was killed in clashes between the two sides two years ago. Riad, Choton, and their men were alleged to be involved. Choton and many others on their side are suspects in the case. Their rivals were incensed by the incident.”
“On Friday night, Riad, Choton and a few others were at Badarkhali Bazar when they were attacked by their rivals with weapons over the prior feud.”
“At one point, the attackers cut off one of Choton’s hands and one of Riad’s feet. Another of the men on their side was shot.”
Once the attackers fled, locals rescued the injured and took them to the Chakaria Upazila Health Complex. The doctor there sent two of them to Chattogram Medical College Hospital because they were in critical condition.
At CMCH, the doctor on duty declared Riad dead due to excessive blood loss, OC Ali said.
Initial findings suggest the attack was due to the prior feud, and police are working to identify and arrest the perpetrators, he said.