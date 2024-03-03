Bangladesh hikes LPG prices by Tk 0.66 in March

Bangladesh has increased the retail prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for March by Tk 0.66 per kg, despite stable international market rates.

The new price for LPG has been fixed at Tk 123.52 per kg, up from Tk 122.86 in February, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) said on Sunday.

The adjustment also impacted the price of a 12kg LPG cylinder, primarily used for cooking, raising it by Tk 8 to Tk 1,482.

Saudi Aramco has maintained its propane and butane mix price at $636.50 for March.