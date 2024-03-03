    বাংলা

    Bangladesh hikes LPG prices by Tk 0.66 in March

    The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder, primarily used for cooking, rises by Tk 8 to Tk 1,482

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 March 2024, 11:34 AM
    Updated : 3 March 2024, 11:34 AM

    Bangladesh has increased the retail prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for March by Tk 0.66 per kg, despite stable international market rates.

    The new price for LPG has been fixed at Tk 123.52 per kg, up from Tk 122.86 in February, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) said on Sunday.

    The adjustment also impacted the price of a 12kg LPG cylinder, primarily used for cooking, raising it by Tk 8 to Tk 1,482.

    Saudi Aramco has maintained its propane and butane mix price at $636.50 for March.

    In response to inquiries about the domestic price hike, BERC Chairman Nurul Amin explained that the dollar exchange rate adjustment contributed to the decision.

    The exchange rate used for calculations was lowered from Tk 120.52 in February to Tk 119.89 in March, making the dollar cheaper by Tk 0.63 than the previous month, he said.

    "However, LPG operators reported increased vessel fares, necessitating a slight price adjustment."

    For March, the price of reticulated LPG, which is piped to homes, has been set at Tk 119.69 per kg. Autogas, the LPG variant used by vehicles, has been priced at Tk 68.05 per lit

