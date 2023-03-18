Bangladesh-India oil pipeline set for inauguration on Saturday

Bangladesh and India are all set to inaugurate a 131 km pipeline to supply fuel oil from Siliguri to Dinajpur’s Parbatipur.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will join the inauguration at Parbatipur on Saturday.

ABM Azad, chairman of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, said they conducted several successful test runs to prepare for the inauguration.

Officials of Meghna Petroleum, which has implemented the project, said the pipeline is able to reserve 4,700 tonnes of oil through its length.