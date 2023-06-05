Decision to import onion alarms traders in Bangladesh. Will it push prices down?

The government’s decision to allow import of onions starting on Monday has triggered an alarm in the market, with merchants saying suppliers are seeking help to sell their products as quickly as possible before a possible fall in prices.

Prices of the kitchen staple rose throughout May and reached Tk 80 per kg, twice as much the cost one month earlier. As the commerce ministry threatened to resume imports, the prices decreased slightly.

The prices rose again to cross Tk 100 within a day as the agriculture ministry refused to allow import of onions, citing the local farmers’ interests and saying domestic production was enough to meet the demand.