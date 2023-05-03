More energy cost relief as Bangladesh approves import of four LNG cargoes

The government has approved the import of four cargoes of liquified natural gas, or LNG, as the prices continue to fall on the international market.

The cabinet committee on government purchase cleared the proposals to buy the LNG on Wednesday, Additional Cabinet Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said.

Under the proposals, the government will buy 3.36 million MMBtu of LNG from Singapore’s Vitol Asia at $10.98 per unit and another 3.36 million MMBtu at $11.88 per unit.

Gunvor Singapore will supply 3.36 million MMBtu of LNG at $12.47 per unit.

The fourth cargo of 3.36 million MMBtu will be supplied by Excelerate Energy of the US at $12.19 per unit.

LNG prices lurched from record lows of under $2 per mmBtu in 2020 to record highs of $56 in October 2021. At one point, the high prices prompted the government to halt purchases from the spot market.