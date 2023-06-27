Online cattle purchases gaining popularity as some customers want to avoid messy markets

Rezaul Alam, a businessman in Dhaka, has been buying cows for the Eid-ul-Azha sacrifice online for the past two years. He says he has narrowed it down to a few from a Facebook page this year as well.

“I’m browsing the pictures of cows online. But I will need to travel to the farm before purchasing. I’ll go there on Tuesday and buy it,” said Rezaul, who resides in Uttara.

After surveying the cost online, Rezaul thinks prices are a bit higher this year. “From my discussions with the farms, I can see the prices will be higher this time. Each kg of beef will cost over Tk 600. It was lower last time.”

“Despite the high prices, choosing cows online is hassle-free.”

Online marketplaces are gaining popularity as some people in Dhaka want to avoid travelling to cattle markets with the sun blazing overhead and a tight daily schedule. They are more inclined to choose their sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Azha on their phones.

Omar Faruk, an employee of Daraz Bangladesh, bought a cow from an online marketplace several days ago. He bought it from Sahara Agro Farm in Bosila. Weighing 500 kg, the cow cost him Tk 245,000.