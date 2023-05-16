Vodafone's new boss to cut 11,000 jobs as cash flow to fall

New Vodafone boss Margherita Della Valle said on Tuesday she would cut 11,000 jobs over three years to simplify the telecoms group and regain its competitive edge as it forecast a 1.5 billion euro drop in free cash flow this year.

The job cuts are the biggest in the history of Vodafone, which employs around 100,000 people across Europe and Africa, making it one of Britain's best known corporate brands.

"Our performance has not been good enough," said Della Valle, who was appointed permanently as CEO last month, adding: "My priorities are customers, simplicity and growth".