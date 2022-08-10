Bangladesh garment export growth seen slowing to 'normal' 15% this year

Growth in Bangladesh's garment exports could drop to about 15% this year after an unusually strong expansion of more than 30% in 2021, two industry leaders told Reuters on Wednesday, as US and European customers grapple with cost of living pressures.

The garment industry accounts for more than 80% of total exports for Bangladesh, which sells to clients such as Walmart, Gap Inc, H&M, VF Corp, Zara and American Eagle Outfitters - some of which have already flagged weak sales as their customers prioritise basics.

The slowdown follows a surge in sales in 2021 after coronavirus lockdowns eased and government stimulus measures left consumers with disposable cash, leading to what some experts have dubbed "revenge shopping".