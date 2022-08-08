    বাংলা

    Bangladesh Bank orders removal of treasury chiefs of six banks amid dollar crisis

    Their action led to a hike in the price of the US dollar

    Sheikh Abu TalebStaff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 August 2022, 02:28 PM
    Updated : 8 August 2022, 02:47 PM

    Bangladesh Bank has ordered the removal of treasury chiefs of six banks for their involvement in raising the price of the US dollar by hoarding more greenbacks than necessary.

    The banks include five local ones and a foreign bank.

    They made extra profit through the treasury operation, central bank spokesman Serajul Islam said on Monday.

    Another central bank official said it sent letters instructing the banks to take action against the officials.

    Bangladesh adopted a floating exchange rate system in 2003 to effectively integrate with the global market.

    However, the central bank imposed tight controls on the dollar exchange rate due to the massive depletion of the greenback it has in its coffers.

    In mid-May, the price of the US dollar rose to Tk 102 in the kerb market. In the following two months, the dollar supply in the market increased, mostly by the Bangladesh Bank, and the rate was somewhat stable, fluctuating between Tk 97-98.

    It increased again recently, prompting the central bank to launch a crackdown on money changers for fraudulent activities to raise the US dollar rate against the taka. It suspended licences of at least five money exchange companies and asked dozens others to explain irregularities.

    The steps taken by the central bank, however, had little effect on the market. On Monday, the dollar was exchanged at Tk 114 in the open market while the interbank rate was Tk 95.

    Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said fraudulent imports were exacerbating higher dollar prices along with inconsistency in demand and supply of the currency.

    Selim RF Hussain, president of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh or ABB, said some banks were not releasing the US dollars, forcing other banks to buy the greenback from money changers and the haggling is making the foreign currency costlier against the taka.

    He called for measures to make the interbank US dollar market dynamic, alleging that some banks were taking advantage of the situation.

    RELATED STORIES
    India considers restricting sale of sub-$150 phones by Chinese firms
    India considers restricting sale of Chinese phones
    The move would be a blow to Chinese companies such as Xiaomi, according to a report by the Bloomberg News
    Citing soaring dollar prices, mill owners seek to raise Tk 20 per litre for cooking oil
    Millers seek cooking oil price hike
    On Jul 17, the prices for bottled and open soybean oil were fixed at Tk 185 and Tk 166 respectively per litre
    Bangladesh plans rotating days-off for industrial belts to cope with energy crisis
    Rotating days-off agreed for industrial belts
    Textile owners demand exemptions from the scheme for dyeing and spinning factories
    Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine
    Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine
    The ships carrying foodstuffs sail from Ukrainian Black Sea ports as part of a deal to unblock the country's sea exports, officials say

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher