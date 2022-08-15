Pathao, Obhai raise fares in response to fuel price hike

According to the new fare listing by Pathao, the price of trips in Dhaka has increased from Tk 12 to Tk 15 per kilometre. The minimum fare has also been raised from Tk 30 to Tk 50. However, the base fare remains unchanged at Tk 25, while Tk 0.50 charged for every minute of wait time and the insurance fee will also remain the same.

The fare for trips in Chattogram have gone up from Tk 10 to Tk 12.50 per kilometre. The minimum fare has been raised from Tk 30 to Tk 40.

For Sylhet, the fare has been raised from Tk 6.50 per kilometre to Tk 8.50, but the other charges have stayed the same.

Fares were raised due to the recent hike in fuel prices, said Pathao Managing Director and CEO Fahim Ahmed.