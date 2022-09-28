Dollar marches to new 20-year high, sterling under pressure

Nervous financial markets propelled the safe-haven dollar to a two-decade peak on Wednesday as rising global interest rates fed recession worries, while sterling drifted lower after the latest warnings about Britain's radical tax cut plans.

The US dollar index rose around 0.5% to hit a new high of 114.78, its march higher helped by an equally relentless climb from benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields, which rose to 4% for the first time since 2010, climbing as high at 4.013%.

The dollar's gains were broad based, with the euro down 0.43% to $0.956, under-fire sterling down a 0.7% at $1.0678 and the Australian dollar, which is particularly sensitive to swings in investors sentiment, down 1%.

"Resistance (to dollar strength) is futile," ING analysts headlined a morning note.

"Whether it be US data surprising on the upside, the US Administration showing no concern at all with the strong dollar, or new chapters in the energy war in Europe, it looks like all systems are go for the dollar rally."