Rajeev Sethi joins Robi Axiata as CEO

“With market leadership in 4G and digital innovation, Robi is now well poised for its next wave of growth. At this point in Robi’s journey, we are very happy to have a widely regarded prolific growth driver like Rajeev Sethi taking on the leadership role of Robi,” Hans Wijayasuriya and Vivek Sood, joint acting CEOs of Axiata Group, said in a statement.

“As the company prepares to celebrate its 25th year of operation, Rajeev’s leadership will certainly generate fresh momentum for Robi’s competitive strides in the Bangladesh market.”

Wijayasuriya also lauded Robi’s erstwhile acting CEO and CFO, M Riyaaz Rasheed’s “accomplishments in delivering on business objectives despite a challenging macro-economic environment”.

“Riyaaz played the critical anchor role in bringing the Robi team together during these most challenging times and furthermore succeeded in delivering excellent business results during the five quarters he was at the helm. He leaves in Rajeev’s hands an organisation well positioned for the next wave of growth,” said Wijayasuriya.