Padma Bank signs MoU with Exim Bank on merger, process may take ‘3 to 6 months’

Padma Bank, which has long struggled with bad loans, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, or MoU, for a merger with the Shariah-based Exim Bank.

The entire process of the merger may take three to six months to complete. After the merger, Padma Bank will no longer exist and the bank will continue to operate under the name Exim Bank. All of Padma Bank’s customers will be transferred to the new Exim Bank as well.

Exim Bank has promised initially that no officers at Padma Bank will lose their jobs as a result of the merger, but no directors at Padma can hold the position of director at Exim.