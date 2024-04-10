National Bank in talks for merger 4 decades after launch; UCB’s name comes up too

Amid a merger spree of banks in Bangladesh, discussions over the marriage of troubled National Bank with another one have begun more than four decades after it burst onto the scene.

Bangladesh Bank has reportedly begun mediation between National Bank Limited or NBL, the first Bangladeshi private bank founded by a set of entirely local sponsor directors in 1983, and United Commercial Bank Limited or UCB, another bank formed the same year.

Governor Abdur Rauf Taulkder held a meeting with the chairmen, CEOs and directors of the two banks on Tuesday.

“The banks are in discussions. They are evaluating the situation. Nothing has been concluded at the moment. Bangladesh Bank will make a formal announcement when everything is finalised,” said central bank spokesman Mezbaul Haque.

After Exim Bank and Padma Bank signed an agreement for a merger last month, the boards of Sonali Bank and Bangladesh Development Bank on Tuesday approved their amalgamation.

And City Bank has shown interest in acquiring BASIC Bank in a proposal backed by the central bank.

NBL Chairman Syed Ferhat Anwar told http://bdnews24.com: “Discussions for the merger with a healthy bank have begun. Talks were held with several banks but the matter has not been finalised yet.”

“Our board discussed a merger with another bank. We sent the proposal to Bangladesh Bank. Now the central bank will decide with whom we can be merged.

“We’re speaking with multiple banks, but have not taken a decision. We’ll go with the bank with whom we will have a good understanding. Nothing is finalised yet. We’ve just begun the process. There is still much to discuss.”

Ferhat was the first from outside the Sikder family to be appointed as chairman in December 2023 in a long time after the Sikder Group took control of the bank in 2009.

When he presented the proposal on a merger amid scams in March, the board of directors was split.

The chairman asked for time to take a final decision as both sides remained adamant, a director said, requesting not to be named. Those opposing a merger also took time to grasp the issue first.

As many as 18 sponsor directors, including AKM Abu Taher, Abu Taher Mia, Zainul Haque Sikder, Khaljilur Rahman and Mozazzem Hossain, launched the bank in 1983.