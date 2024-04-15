Bangladesh Bank says only 10 public and private banks will merge

Bangladesh Bank has decided not to approve any mergers aside from the 10 public and private banks which are voluntarily proposing mergers.

If new mergers are necessary, the experience from these five mergers will be put to use to evaluate them, said Mezbaul Haque, executive director and spokesman for the central bank.

“We have received five public and private proposals for bank mergers. For now, we will not accept any new proposals beyond these five.”

“Once these mergers are complete, more can be conducted, but Bangladesh Bank will not go for any new mergers until the process is completed.”

It may take three to four years to complete all the preparations and legal processes necessary to merge the banks.

“Many processes have to be followed in order to merge two banks. Auditors have to be appointed, assets and liabilities have to be fixed, share prices have to be fixed, shares have to be allocated, and legal proceedings must be completed. We [Bangladesh Bank] will gain experience in implementing these five proposals – experience is needed. After that, we will see.”