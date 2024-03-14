Beleaguered Padma Bank set to merge with Exim Bank

Padma Bank, which has long been struggling with bad loans, is set to merge with the Shariah-based Exim Bank in an effort to protect its customers' interests.

The decision to acquire Padma Bank and unify the institutions was taken at Exim Bank's board meeting on Thursday.

“Our board has decided to proceed with the merger. We'll be signing a memorandum of understanding with Padma Bank on this matter on Monday,” said Exim Bank's Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder.