Bangladesh cricket star Shakib under SEC investigation over allegations of capital market manipulation

Shakib Al Hasan is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, of which the Test and T20 International captain was a goodwill ambassador in 2017, on charges of stock market manipulation.

SEC is conducting the investigation into the allegations against Shakib in the wake of suspicious trade through his personal beneficiary owners or BO account and that of the company he owns.

Rezaul Karim, a spokesperson for SEC, said they have asked Shakib for an explanation and added that no one can evade the penalties if the charges are proven.

After getting involved in different businesses, Shakib made his way into the capital market and opened brokerage house Monarch Holdings as a joint venture.

Currently in the West Indies, he was not available for comment. But when asked about Monarch Holdings previously, Shakib had declined comment, saying he would only speak about the sport.

In 2017, then the SEC Chairman M Khairul Hossain made Shakib the goodwill ambassador during a ceremony of the World Investor week where the 35-year-old allrounder gave a speech as well.

bdnews24.com was able to view multiple reports submitted to the SEC. The show-cause notice sent to Shakib was published on SEC’s website.

The capital market authorities moved against the recent abnormal rise in the trend of shares of One Bank, BDCOM, Sonali Papers and Fortune Shoes among some other companies.

As the primary regulator, the Dhaka Stock Exchange, or DSE, formed an investigation team to look into it. Shakib’s name came up in the reports.