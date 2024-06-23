Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 23, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Rohit says India's smart batting against Bangladesh will be their template

A string of attacking cameos powered India to 196 for five against Bangladesh

Rohit says smart batting against Bangladesh will be template
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Group A - India v Pakistan - Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, United States - June 9, 2024 India's Rohit Sharma walks on the pitch in light rain during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters

Published : 23 Jun 2024, 02:58 AM

Updated : 23 Jun 2024, 02:58 AM

Related Stories
T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures
T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 squads
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 squads
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Read More
At 75, Awami League confronts new challenges
At 75, Awami League confronts new challenges
Shakib first to 50 wickets in T20 World Cup
Shakib first to 50 wickets in T20 World Cup
Portugal coast into last-16
Portugal coast into last-16
PM returns home ending India visit
PM returns home ending India visit
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More