Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 27, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

South Africa skittle Afghanistan to reach first T20 World Cup final

The perennial underachievers won a comprehensive nine-wicket victory after bowling the Afghans out for 56

S Africa skittle Afghans to reach World Cup final

Reuters

Published : 27 Jun 2024, 08:59 AM

Updated : 27 Jun 2024, 08:59 AM

Related Stories
SA face test of nerves in WC semis
SA face test of nerves in WC semis
Read More
When will demerit points for errant drivers take effect?
When will demerit points for errant drivers take effect?
Sadeeq Agro faces action for encroachment
Sadeeq Agro faces action for encroachment
Bolivian soldiers surge into presidential palace
Bolivian soldiers surge into presidential palace
GM Quader: Politicians gain from bureaucratic corruption
GM Quader: Politicians gain from bureaucratic corruption
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More