June 29, 2024

India women set record for most runs in a day in Test history

The total includes the fastest double hundred by opener Shafali Verma while her partner Smriti Mandhana contributed with a century

India Women's Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa. Hindustan Times/PTI

Reuters

Published : 29 Jun 2024, 03:23 PM

Updated : 29 Jun 2024, 03:23 PM

