Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 30, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Biden hits fundraising trail in show of strength after dismal debate performance

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit the upscale New York beach enclave known as the Hamptons for a campaign fundraiser hosted by hedge-fund billionaire Barry Rosentein

Biden hits fundraising trail in show of strength
US President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, US, June 28, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters

Published : 29 Jun 2024, 11:34 PM

Updated : 29 Jun 2024, 11:34 PM

Related Stories
Biden acknowledges age, but vows to defeat Trump
Biden acknowledges age, but vows to defeat Trump
BNP rally begins at Naya Paltan
BNP rally begins at Naya Paltan
Read More
Adani’s power supply to Bangladesh halted
Adani’s power supply to Bangladesh halted
Finance Bill 2024-25 passed with some changes
Finance Bill 2024-25 passed with some changes
Sadeeq Agro fully demolished
Sadeeq Agro fully demolished
Italy make six changes
Italy make six changes
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More