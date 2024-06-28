bdnews24.com’s new media journalist Imran Hossen Rakib dies at 27

He was excited about presenting news videos of the ongoing T20 World Cup, but while planning for the event, he was hospitalised with ailments, never to return home, or to the newsroom

Imran Hossen Rakib, assistant producer at bdnews24.com’s New Media, has died in hospital care in his home city Khulna.

He was 27.

Rakib passed away around 8pm on Thursday at Khulna General Hospital, where he was admitted to 12 days ago with asthma, headache, fever, sleeplessness and other ailments, said his brother-in-law Sheikh Siam.

Rakib's family had taken him to Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhaka suspecting jaundice after he developed a fever and headache.

After two days at the hospital, the family planned to take him to Khulna, but transferred him to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital as his headache deteriorated.

Family members said the doctors administered injection to Rakib as he appeared jittery.

He was then transferred to the National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital as recommended by the neuroscience hospital doctors. The doctors at the mental health hospital also administered injection to Rakib.

After one night at the hospital, the family took him to Khulna and admitted him to the 250-bed General Hospital before Eid-ul-Azha.

Siam said the family planned to shift him to another hospital when Rakib’s health began deteriorating further on Thursday afternoon.

He alleged medical negligence in Rakib’s treatment. “We could not secure oxygen support when he was suffering from an intense breathing problem in the afternoon. The hospital did not discharge him either. He passed away while being taken to a private hospital after being discharged around 8pm.”

“The doctor pronounced him dead when he was taken to Khulna City Medical College Hospital’s emergency department.”

The residents of Khulna’s Boyra, where Rakib grew up, were shocked at the news of his death.

Rakib was the second of two brothers and a sister. His father Amir Hossen is a retired settlement officer.

In Dhaka, Rakib shared a flat with friends.

He started working at bdnews24.com’s New Media in 2019.

Rakib made several short films while studying mass communication and journalism at Daffodil International University and was passionate about filmmaking and sports journalism.

He worked on a range of topics in different ways. Besides going live on significant events, he excelled as a presenter and narrator of news videos.

A sports enthusiast, Rakib livened up the newsroom with his vibrant presence and deep insights into the games. He regularly created video content on sports, besides other video stories and live events.

After covering the One-Day International World Cup in India, he was busy with European football.

He was thrilled about presenting news videos of the ongoing T20 World Cup, and was focused on fleshing out plans for the event.

The Euro 2024 and Copa America coinciding with the T20 World Cup made him even more excited.

Even in hospital, Rakib discussed his plans with his colleagues, hoping for a return to his favourite newsroom and studio.

The newsroom is gripped with grief as colleagues try to come to terms with a world without him.