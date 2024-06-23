Shakib first bowler to hit 50-wicket milestone in T20 World Cup

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Indian captain Rohit Sharma have featured in every single edition of T20 World Cup. And it was Rohit's scalp that Shakib took in the Super 8 clash in Antigua on Saturday on his way to becoming the first bowler to pick 50 wickets in the history of the tournament.

The 37-year old Bangladesh all-rounder had a challenging start to the game and conceded 15 runs in his first over - the second of the innings at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound.

Rohit came down the track to smash him for a 97-metre six and a four in the first and third deliveries of his next over, respectively.

The Indian captain tried another big shot making room in the fourth ball. This time, Shakib cleverly bowled a bit slower, inducing a leading edge from Rohit which went up in the air and was taken at point by Jaker Ali.

Entering this year's tournament just three wickets shy of the 50-wicket mark, Shakib had a slow start, going wicketless in the first three matches. He broke his drought with two wickets against Nepal and did not bowl in the rain-affected match against Australia before finally claiming his milestone wicket against Rohit.

The Bangladesh southpaw has taken 50 wickets from his 42 T20 World Cup appearances. No one else is close to him in the list of leading wicket-takers.

Retired Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi is second on the list with 39 wickets from 34 matches, followed by Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga with 38 wickets in 31 matches. Wanindu Hasaranga, the current Sri Lankan skipper, has impressively taken 37 wickets in just 19 matches.

Tied for the fifth spot are Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal and New Zealand's Tim Southee, each with 36 wickets - Ajmal in 23 appearances and Southee in 25.

Shakib's 50th World Cup wicket is his 149th in T20 internationals.