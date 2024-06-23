Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 23, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Portugal coast into Euro 2024 last-16 with 3-0 victory over Turkey

Silva gave Portugal the lead in the 21st minute

Portugal coast into last-16
Euro 2024 - Group F - Turkey v Portugal - Dortmund BVB Stadion, Dortmund, Germany - June 22, 2024 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo misses a chance to score REUTERS/Carmen Jaspersen

Reuters

Published : 23 Jun 2024, 02:42 AM

Updated : 23 Jun 2024, 02:42 AM

Related Stories
Copa America 2024 Fixtures
Copa America 2024 Fixtures
Messi leads Argentina for pre-Copa America friendlies
Messi leads Argentina for pre-Copa America friendlies
Malaysian footballer calls for justice after acid attack
Malaysian footballer calls for justice after acid attack
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Read More
At 75, Awami League confronts new challenges
At 75, Awami League confronts new challenges
Shakib first to 50 wickets in T20 World Cup
Shakib first to 50 wickets in T20 World Cup
Rohit says smart batting against Bangladesh will be template
Rohit says smart batting against Bangladesh will be template
PM returns home ending India visit
PM returns home ending India visit
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More