Bitcoin skids to six-month low as fears of Ukraine conflict shake markets
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jan 2022 12:18 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2022 12:18 AM BdST
Bitcoin tumbled almost 9 percent on Monday to its lowest in six months as fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine saw riskier assets worldwide extend their sell-off.
The largest cryptocurrency was trading down 8.8 percent at $33,058, its lowest since July 23, taking losses from its all-time high of $69,000 hit in November past 50 percent.
The US State Department said on Sunday it was ordering diplomats' family members to leave Ukraine in one of the clearest signs yet that American officials are bracing for an aggressive Russian move in the region.
Fears of conflict pummelled shares across the world while bolstering the dollar and oil.
Nerves over the US Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, starting on Tuesday, added to the mix, with the central bank expected to confirm it will soon start draining the pool of liquidity that has supercharged growth stocks.
Smaller cryptocurrencies, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, also slumped. Second-largest digital coin ether fell 13 percent to $2,202, its lowest since July 27. Binance Coin, the fourth-biggest token that is issued by the eponymous crypto exchange, was down 12 percent.
"Bitcoin will face headwinds going back up until the macroeconomic conditions change," said Mark Elenowitz, president of Horizon, a firm that services securities exchanges.
"Generally speaking, when rates are hiked, we could see more sell-offs of seemingly risk-on assets like bitcoin."
US-listed cryptocurrency miners Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital and Bit Digital slumped between 7.3 percent and 12 percent in premarket trading, while crypto exchange Coinbase Global dropped 7.8 percent.
- Bitcoin skids to six-month low
- 20 Qcoom customers get refunds
- Hong Kong’s financial sector faces talent crunch
- HC questions mobile data plans expiry
- India's Reliance reports hefty profit on energy
- Toyota to curb more production in Japan
- India's Reliance reports hefty profit on energy
- Netflix fuels stock market sell-off
- Bitcoin skids to six-month low as fears of Ukraine conflict shake markets
- 20 Qcoom customers get refunds for undelivered goods
- Hong Kong’s financial sector faces talent crunch as expats head for the exit
- Bangladesh court asks why mobile data package expiry will not be scrapped
- Toyota to curb more production in Japan as COVID spreads
- India's Reliance reports hefty profit on energy, retail boost
Most Read
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
- Bangladesh elevates seven police officers to additional inspectors general
- 73% of omicron patients have one common symptom: runny nose
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
- Fire breaks out at furniture store in Dhaka’s Baridhara
- Bangladesh reduces physical presence of employees in workplace to 50% to curb COVID
- Bangladesh’s virus caseload approaches 1.7m as daily infections strike 25-week high
- Bangladesh shuts schools, colleges for two weeks as virus surges
- Fire breaks out at Rampura power station, causing outage in the area
- CCC penalises nine restaurants in Chattogram for breaching health rules