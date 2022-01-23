Toyota to curb more production in Japan as COVID spreads
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Jan 2022 10:20 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2022 10:20 AM BdST
Toyota Motor Corp is slowing production at as many as 12 plants in Japan because of rising COVID-19 infections among its workers and those at parts suppliers, it said on Thursday.
That disruption, which comes amid a shortage of semiconductors that is already forcing it to curb output, could cut production plans this month by about 47,000 vehicles, a Toyota spokesperson said.
Toyota on Tuesday said it expects to fall short of an annual target to build 9 million vehicles because it did not have enough chips. The company's business year ends on March 31.
There has been a surge in cases of the omicron coronavirus variant in Japan since the start of the year. Daily coronavirus cases on Thursday rose to a record 46,199.
