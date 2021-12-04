LPG cost in Dhaka is a far cry from monthly readjustment goal to ensure fair price
Faysal Atik, Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Dec 2021 01:47 AM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2021 01:47 AM BdST
The authorities in April began readjusting the prices of liquefied petroleum gas or LPG every month in a bid to rein in an unrestrained market and they cut the prices for December after increasing them in the past five months.
But the picture has not changed in Dhaka, where the traders have continued charging higher than the fixed rates after the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission or BERC lowered the price of LPG, including VAT, to Tk 102.32 per kg, a decrease of 6.49 percent.
Accordingly, the price of LPG came down by Tk 85 to Tk 1,228 per 12 kg cylinder, starting on Friday. But dealers and distributors in the capital on Friday said they were selling LPG at Tk 1,250 to Tk 1,300 per cylinder.
Jamal Hossain, a dealer for Navana LPG in Agargaon, said they had cut down on purchase on being alerted by the company that the prices would go down. He claimed he was selling LPG at the cheapest rate - Tk 1,250 per cylinder - while the BERC-fixed rate is Tk 1,228. Jamal sold LPG at Tk 1,350 per cylinder in November against a BERC-fixed rate of Tk 1,313.
Another supplier in the same area, Habib Ullah said they were conceding Tk 50 to Tk 100 in losses by selling Unigas LPG at Tk 1,250 per cylinder and Bashundhara LPG at Tk 1,300.
Arman Hossain, the manager of a restaurant in Mirpur, said they bought LPG this month at Tk 100 lower than they had in November.
Zahid Hossain, a distributor for Total Gas, said the cost of a cylinder reaching his shop totals Tk 1,190, but he sells it at Tk 1,300 because he pays the cost of transporting and setting up the cylinder at customer’s house or restaurant. He is also selling BM Energy LPG at Tk 1,200 per cylinder, lower than other companies’ gas because BM offers incentives on sales.
LPG Owners Association President Azam J Chowdhury did not take calls for comments.
Total Gas General Manager Sabur Hossain declined comment on the higher-than-fixed prices of LPG in Dhaka.
In many other districts, the prices of LPG have come down by up to Tk 100 per cylinder.
Dewan Zobayer Ahmed, the owner of Dewan Petrol Pump in Naogaon, said the refuelling station is selling Bashundhara LPG at Tk 1,200 per cylinder and Omera LPG at Tk 1,170.
Customers say the fixed prices have not been implemented at the end user level.
BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil earlier maintained the implementation of the price adjustment is not up to the BERC alone, but requires the cooperation of all.
The BERC also urged people to file complaints so that the authorities can act against particular dealers or distributors.
Jalil said the BERC was making a list of the LPG dealers, but all companies submitted the names of their distributors, which has led to complexities in taking action against violation of the fixed prices.
[Additional reporting by Naogaon Correspondent]
- Didi bows to regulatory pressure for US delisting
- Tesla launches electric quad bike in US for kids
- Omicron keeps markets volatile
- Global airlines prepare for omicron volatility
- Markets fall on omicron fears
- Omicron variant poses risks to global growth
- Currencies recover from Omicron chaos
- Europe's telcos want US tech giants to help fund network costs
- New York exit: Didi bows to regulatory pressure for US delisting
- Tesla launches electric quad bike in US for kids
- Bangladesh’s exports continue to stay steady at $4bn in November
- European shares drop as omicron keeps markets volatile
- Global airlines prepare for omicron volatility, agility will be key
- Markets fall on omicron fears as officials offer vaccine reassurance
Most Read
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 as Cyclone Jawad brews over Bay
- They came to Rooppur for the nuclear power project. Now shopkeepers and beggars can speak to them in Russian
- A minister’s cheque bounced because it was written in Bangla. He was infuriated
- Bangladesh puts borders on alert after India confirms omicron cases
- Bangladesh mandates 14-day quarantine for travellers from 7 African countries
- Awami League nominates Ivy for Narayanganj mayoral polls again
- Indian doctors strike as omicron sparks fears of third wave of COVID-19
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- Manson loses a Grammy nomination, and a songwriter gains one