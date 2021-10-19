IFC invests $22.7m in DBL Group’s Hamza Textiles to finance new factory
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Oct 2021 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2021 03:07 PM BdST
IFC, a member of the World Bank Group that focuses on the private sector in emerging markets, is investing $22.7 million in Hamza Textiles Ltd, a dyeing and finishing company of DBL Group.
The funds will help build a factory ‘with advanced and resource-efficient technologies to respond to evolving demands of consumers’ and create 900 new jobs, IFC said in a statement on Tuesday.
It is the first COVID support the IFC has offered in the RMG sector and is partially financed by the International Development Association’s Private Sector Window, which was set up to encourage investment in ‘low-income and fragile countries’.
“The new factory will allow Hamza to work with new fabrics to meet increasing buyer requirements, widen its manufacturing base and highlight the effectiveness of advanced technologies to cut production costs and deliver climate benefits,” said MA Jabbar, the managing director of the DBL Group.
The investment is expected to raise Hamza Textiles’ finishing capacity by 80 tonnes per day to 103 tonnes per day at the new factory.
The expansion is also expected to contribute $8 million directly and indirectly to Bangladesh’s economy by 2028 and generate another $15 million through the income of employees and boosting opportunities for other enterprises on the supply chain.
“Bangladesh’s ready-made garment industry is vital for the country’s economy and delivering on its ambitions to transform into an upper-middle-income country. To remain competitive, the industry needs to evolve to higher value-added products and adopt modern technologies, which are even more critical given the impact of COVID-19,” said Hector Gomez Ang, the IFC’s regional director for South Asia.
“Even prior to the pandemic, the industry was beginning to stagnate in terms of innovation and value addition. We hope this investment will serve as a demonstration model for others to move upmarket and remain competitive.”
IFC has provided over $90 million to five RMG manufacturers in Bangladesh, largely as debt financing. In 2013, IFC also provided $10.5 million to Color City Limited, another DBL Group dyeing and finishing company.
- IFC invests $22.7m in Hamza Textiles
- Microsoft leaders warned Bill Gates
- China economy hit by power crunch, property woes
- Biman adds more India flights
- China looks to lock in US liquefied natural gas
- Some businesses took a hit from mobile internet outage
- John Deere workers strike over contract
- Malaysian salon sells products based on Squid Game
- IFC invests $22.7m in DBL Group’s Hamza Textiles to finance new factory
- Microsoft leaders warned Bill Gates over ‘inappropriate’ emails
- China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes
- Biman adds more flights to Delhi, Kolkata
- China looks to lock in US liquefied natural gas in energy crunch
- From Friday fun to business: mobile internet outage slowed almost everything
Most Read
- With 3,679 attacks in 9 years, Bangladesh’s Hindus at ‘regular threat’ of violence: ASK
- Protesters at Shahbagh demand ‘highest punishment’ for anti-Hindu attacks
- In anger over alleged blasphemy, arsonists burn down Hindu homes in Rangpur
- Police detain man over alleged Facebook post that triggered arson attacks on Hindu homes in Rangpur
- Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh must end: UN
- Fear grips a community in Rangpur after anti-Hindu hate crimes
- Attacks on Hindus: Bangladesh detains 450 people in 71 cases
- Microsoft leaders warned Bill Gates over ‘inappropriate’ emails
- Culprits in Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks were 'immediately identified': minister
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar