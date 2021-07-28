Robi’s net profits decline in Q2, CEO decries market ‘distortions’
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jul 2021 04:57 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2021 04:57 PM BdST
Robi Axiata’s net profit declined 20% year-on-year to Tk 466.38 million in the second quarter of the year. The stock fell 2% after Bangladesh’s second-largest telecom company disclosed quarterly data on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.
Robi’s consolidated earnings per share, or EPS, was Tk 0.09 between April and June 2021, compared to Tk 0.12 a year earlier.
The company’s consolidated net profits for the first half of the year, from January to June, amounted to about Tk 810 million. Its consolidated EPS for the first half of the year was Tk 0.15, down from Tk 0.16 in the first half of last year.
Robi has 51.8 million active subscribers, accounting for 29.4 percent of the market, it said in a statement. Of them, 37.5 million are internet subscribers.
The company reported that its subscriber base grew by 8.1 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier.
Robi made capital expenditure investments of Tk 5.84 billion in the April-June quarter to expand its 4G network.
“We are very happy to see that our digital vision has already begun to contribute significantly to our financial performance,” said Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Robi’s managing director and CEO.
“We are efficiently managing our cost while continuing with experiments with innovative digital technologies to future-proof the company.”
But the regulatory landscape continues to concern Ahmed. Citing the lack of effective implementation of the SMP regulation, he observed that the overall competitive distortions are pushing the market to the “brink of failure, and the fragile state of the competitive landscape is making it difficult to achieve the condition of economic efficiency”.
Ahmed noted that distorted price mechanisms and distribution systems are undermining consumers’ interest and weakening the telecom industry. He stressed that for a market to operate efficiently, no single entity should be allowed to dictate the price and output decisions.
“However, in our market, the presence of significant monopoly power is discouraging the competition from investing in innovative digital technologies that are crucial to the future of the country.”
- Jamuna Group to invest Tk 10bn in troubled Evaly
- Nagad plans Tk 5bn bond sale
- Philip Morris to end Marlboro sales in UK
- Investors grapple with China's regulatory risk
- World's eyes are now on Bangladesh: SEC chief
- Evaly will deliver products, but won’t refund: MD
- Buy my house, but I’m taking the toilet
- Global supply chains buckle as virus variant, disasters strike
- Jamuna Group to invest Tk 10bn in troubled e-commerce firm Evaly
- Nagad plans to raise Tk 5bn through zero-coupon bonds
- Philip Morris to end Marlboro cigarette sales in UK within a decade
- Law without order: investors grapple with China's regulatory risk
- Eyes of investors around the world are now on Bangladesh: BSEC chief Shibli Rubayat
- MD says Evaly will deliver products, even if delayed, but won’t refund
Most Read
- MD says Evaly will deliver products, even if delayed, but won’t refund
- Viqarunnisa principal under fire over rants in leaked phone call, says audio was doctored
- Bangladesh registers new record of 258 COVID deaths in a day
- Jamuna Group to invest Tk 10bn in troubled e-commerce firm Evaly
- Former finance minister Muhith contracts COVID-19
- Humayun Ahmed's family send legal notice to Grameenphone over IP infringement
- CMCH files general diary suspecting Surokkha COVID vaccine registration platform is hacked
- As infections rise, CDC urges some vaccinated Americans to wear masks again
- Senior judicial magistrate in Jhalakathi dies of COVID at 29
- Critics pounce on Osaka after loss, denting Japan’s claim to diversity