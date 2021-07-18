bKash suspends services for Evaly, Alesha Mart, eight other e-commerce firms
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jul 2021 01:03 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2021 01:03 AM BdST
Mobile financial service provider bKash has temporarily blocked services for Evaly, Alesha Mart and eight other e-commerce platforms to protect customers.
It announced the suspension of the payment gateway for the companies in a notice on Saturday.
The bKash payment services for them will resume after implementation of the payment system following the regulatory guidelines, it added.
The other firms are Dhamaka Shopping, E-orange, Sirajganj Shop, Aladiner Prodip, Qcoom, Boom Boom, Adyan Mart, and Needs.
“We are working to implement the payment-related guidelines issued by the regulator,” said Shamsuddin Haider Dalim, head of corporate communications at bKash.
