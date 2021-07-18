bKash suspends services for Evaly, Alesha Mart, eight other e-commerce firms

It announced the suspension of the payment gateway for the companies in a notice on Saturday.

The bKash payment services for them will resume after implementation of the payment system following the regulatory guidelines, it added.

The other firms are Dhamaka Shopping, E-orange, Sirajganj Shop, Aladiner Prodip, Qcoom, Boom Boom, Adyan Mart, and Needs.

“We are working to implement the payment-related guidelines issued by the regulator,” said Shamsuddin Haider Dalim, head of corporate communications at bKash.