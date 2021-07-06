China to step up supervision of overseas-listed companies
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Jul 2021 06:55 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2021 06:55 PM BdST
China will step up supervision of Chinese firms listed offshore, its cabinet said on Tuesday, days after Beijing launched a cybersecurity investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc on the heels of its US stock market listing.
Under the new measures, China will improve regulation of cross-border data flows and security, crack down on illegal activity in the securities market and punish fraudulent securities issuance, market manipulation and insider trading, a statement by China's cabinet said.
China will also check sources of funding for securities investment and control leverage ratios, it said.
The move comes amid China's sweeping clampdown on its massive and once-freewheeling online "platform economy", which has been the target of antitrust investigations and penalties as well as increased scrutiny of data security and privacy, and as US-China tensions have spread to capital markets.
Earlier on Tuesday, Didi shares slumped as much as 25 percent in US pre-market trade ahead of their first session since the Cyberspace Administration of China ordered the company's app be removed from app stores in the country just days after its $4.4 billion listing on the New York Stock Exchange.
US-listed Chinese companies including Full Truck Alliance and Kanzhun Ltd were also set to open lower on Tuesday after the CAC on Monday announced cybersecurity investigations into their affiliated businesses.
In March, the US securities regulator began a rollout of rules to exclude foreign companies from US exchanges if they did not comply with US auditing standards, a move aimed at removing Chinese firms from US exchanges if they fail to comply with US auditing standards for three straight years.
In May, Reuters reported that Beijing was pressing audio platform Ximalaya to drop US listing plans and opt for Hong Kong instead, with one source at the time citing Beijing's growing concerns that US regulators will potentially gain greater access to audit documents of New York-listed Chinese companies.
Several big US-listed Chinese companies, including internet giants Alibaba and Baidu, have issued shares in Hong Kong in the past two years.
US exchanges have long been popular listing venues for Chinese tech firms attracted by deep liquidity, high valuations and easier profitability rules.
- Export earnings target set at $51b
- Exports rise in pandemic
- Crackdown on Didi is a reminder that Beijing is in charge
- App removal may hurt revenue: Didi
- Ami Probashi to ’stop human trafficking’
- Record number of ships docked at Mongla in FY21
- Digital market for Eid cattle opens
- Didi app suspended in China
- Bangladesh Railway arranges cattle special train for Eid cattle
- Bangladesh raises export target to $51 billion for new fiscal year
- Bangladesh’s exports grow 15% amid pandemic in 2020-21 fiscal
- China’s crackdown on Didi is a reminder that Beijing is in charge
- Didi says app removal may hurt revenue, other US-listed Chinese firms probed
- Ami Probashi app aims to stop human trafficking by fake agencies
Most Read
- DNCC launches digital market for Eid cattle, brisk business expected
- Bangladesh receives medical oxygen from India after two and a half months
- Bangladesh logs record 11,525 new COVID cases in a day
- Bangladesh may get 1m Oxford vaccine doses soon from COVAX
- Israel sees drop in Pfizer vaccine protection against infections
- Bangladesh bans domestic flights, travel from India, Nepal as COVD cases surge in lockdown
- Bangladesh sets grim records: 9,964 virus cases and 164 deaths in a day
- Dhaka streets see more traffic as lockdown enters fifth day
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by a week to Jul 14
- Final phase of COVID vaccine registration of expatriates opens online