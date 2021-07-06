Bangladesh raises export target to $51 billion for new fiscal year
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jul 2021 02:02 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2021 02:02 PM BdST
Bangladesh has set an export earnings target of $51 billion for fiscal 2021-22, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said on Tuesday.
Bangladesh earned $38.75 billion in exports during FY2021, missing the $41 billion target set for the year. It was, however, a 15.1 percent increase over FY2020, when export earnings amounted to $33.67 billion.
The lofty target for the new fiscal year is based on significant growth in exports in the previous year and various policy steps taken by the government to promote exports, such as the new concessions given to “Made in Bangladesh” products, said Tipu Munshi at a press conference, alongside leaders from export-oriented industries.
Considering the “brave way” these industries have continued to function during the pandemic, the target is “very realistic and achievable”, the minister said.
