DNCC launches digital market for Eid cattle, brisk business expected

More than 100,000 animals are expected to be sold through the digital platform, they say.

Minister for Local Government Tajul Islam inaugurated the site (https://digitalhaat.net/) on Sunday.

The site is implemented by the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh or e-CAB and the Bangladesh Dairy Farm Association under the Dhaka North City Corporation.

The target is to sell 100,000 cattle through the site, which will ensure that around 500,000 people will not have to visit cattle markets, said DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.

“The digital market was a successful initiative last year. If more people buy their cattle online during this pandemic, the more will we able to halt the pathogen’s spread. We should promote online sales,” Minister Tajul said.

He bought a sacrificial animal for Tk 148,000 from the digital market.

The digital market will offer services to process the cattle and deliver them to customers’ homes and has a capacity to process 1,000 cattle. To receive this service, customers must place an order by Jul 10.

Those buying cattle online will be exempted from the market tax, Mayor Atiqul said. A separate platform for ‘Manob Seba’ or humanitarian service is available to enable the buyers to donate the animal hides.

As many as 11.9 million of 412 million of cattle ready to provide meat can be slaughtered as a religious sacrifice, said Minister for Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim.

The government has taken measures to prevent any cattle imports, he said.

“This initiative has been taken to allow the buyers to purchase sacrificial animals with just one click. At least 23 e-CAB companies and more than 60 markets are part of this initiative," said Abdul Wahed Tomal, general secretary of e-CAB.

"It includes online links to cattle markets from each district. The authorities have taken every precaution to ensure no trouble for the buyers, while the sellers can sell their cattle without any middleman,” he added.

Last year, more than 27,000 sacrificial animals were sold through the digital market, said Shomi Kaiser, president of e-CAB.

The digital cattle market should be promoted to draw more customers, said Information Minister Hasan Mahmud. He applauded the initiative saying it will be convenient for Dhaka residents as they find it hard to find space for sacrificial animal at home until Eid day.

“e-CAB has been successful in removing false notions about digital commerce among the common people. Not only are people now buying sacrificial animals online, they are also buying other products as well. They have availed themselves of the advantages of a digital Bangladesh, including government services amid the pandemic,” said Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar.

“All of Bangladesh has internet connections. We want to expand the digital cattle market by promoting it. Buyers can pay for the cattle online. We hope they’ll opt for the online market amid the pandemic,” said State Minister for Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

Bangladesh Dairy Farm Association President Mohammed Imran Hossain expressed the hope that farmers will bring their product to the platform and urged customers to buy sacrificial animals from it.

“Local cattle with a live weight of 400 kg will be sold for Tk 425 per kg. For those with a live weight of 401-500 kg, the price will be Tk 475 per kg; and cattle with a live weight of 501-600 kg will cost Tk 525 per kg.”

Senior Secretary NM Ziaul Alam and others spoke at the event moderated by e-CAB chief Shomi.