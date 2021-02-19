Honda CEO Hachigo to step down, be replaced by R&D chief Mibe
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Feb 2021 01:47 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2021 01:47 PM BdST
Honda Motor Co said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Takahiro Hachigo would step down, handing over the reins to the head of the automaker’s research and development arm, Toshihiro Mibe, on April 1.
Hachigo will remain on the company board, Japan’s second-biggest automaker by sales said in a statement.
Mibe, 59, joined Honda in 1987, with stints in engine development and the drivetrain business. He became the president of Honda’s R&D unit in 2019, working with Hachigo to push through structural reforms.
Mibe’s appointment, first reported by Reuters this week, comes as Honda races to catch up in the field of all-electric cars and faces competition from new entrants and tech giants such as Tesla, Apple and Amazon.
Traditionally known for its fuel-efficient internal-combustion engines, Honda launched its first mass-produced all-battery vehicle last August. It has said it wants new-energy vehicles such as plug-in hybrids and fuel-cell cars to make up two-thirds of its sales by 2030.
The two executives will hold a news conference at 5 pm (0800 GMT).
During his six years as CEO, Hachigo sought to simplify the vehicle development process by combining some operations for cars and motorcycles. He also slashed costs by streamlining Honda’s model line-up and consolidating factories at home and overseas.
Hachigo also expanded a partnership with General Motors Co to include cooperation in developing electric and autonomous vehicles.
To focus on zero-emission technology, Honda last year said it would stop participating as an engine supplier in the FIA Formula One World Championship at the end of the 2021 season.
- Govt to buy 6,720 mmcf LNG
- Bitcoin soars to new high above $52,000
- Robi blames 2% turnover tax for not paying dividends
- Regulator summons Robi after dividend failure
- Saudi won't work with foreign firms without regional HQ
- Robi not giving dividend
- Nigerian woman to be named WTO boss
- FBCCI polls on May 5
- Beximco mourns death of Luna Shamsuddoha, a tech entrepreneur
- Honda CEO Hachigo to step down, be replaced by R&D chief Mibe
- Bitcoin soars to new high above $52,000; sustainability concerns rise
- Bangladesh to buy 6,720 mmcf LNG from Vitol Asia
- Robi blames 2% turnover tax for not paying dividends
- Saudi Arabia won't work with foreign firms without regional HQ from 2024
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh to vaccinate foreign nationals
- Haji Selim’s son Erfan acquitted in arms case
- Hackers target Bangladeshis by creating fake COVID information website
- Parents say birth registration is too complicated as new rules set in
- Woman, 90, walked 6 miles in the snow for a vaccine
- Surokkha app launched for COVID vaccinators to verify information
- US charges three North Koreans in $1.3 billion hacking spree
- After getting vaccine shot, Tamim says inoculation is ‘important’
- Prof Rafiqul among four named for mother language award