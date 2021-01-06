Shwapno signs MoU with mgX for delivery within 2 hours from order
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2021 07:35 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2021 07:35 PM BdST
Retail brand Shwapno has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with mgX, a startup venture of MGH Group, to fast-track delivery service.
Under the deal, the customers will receive deliveries within two hours from order without leaving their home, according to a statement.
Rahid Chowdhury, head of business, mgX, and Sohel Tanvir Khan, business director, ACI Logistics Limited (Shwapno). signed the MoU.
mgX currently has nationwide presence with 49 branches in key locations.
“Shwapno has been striving to meet the customers’ increasing demand for faster delivery of their shopping and we believe this service will meet our customers’ instant gratifications after working closely with mgX,” said Sohel Tanvir.
“mgX is all set to deliver higher order volumes,” said Rahid Chowdhury.
- French artificial heart maker sees commercial sales in Q2
- Saudi Arabia vows extra oil output cuts
- Macy's to close 45 stores
- Fair Technology to produce Hyundai cars in Bangladesh
- Selim new vice-chairman of ABB, Mashrur secy gen
- Bangladesh export earnings dip again
- Google workers form small union
- McDonald's rolls out new crispy chicken sandwiches
Most Read
- Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism
- Fair Technology to produce Hyundai cars in Bangladesh
- Is the vaccine halal? Indonesians await the answer
- India to export COVID vaccines 'within weeks': BBC
- Hasina orders investigation into project left unfinished after nine years
- Bangladesh export earnings dip again as COVID second wave continues in US, Europe
- HC slaps travel ban on 25 people in PK Halder case
- Bangladesh’s COVID war chest gets bigger as it pumps Tk 42bn for vaccines
- Globe Biotech set to produce experimental COVID vaccine for clinical trial
- A new tool in treating mental illness: building design