Shwapno signs MoU with mgX for delivery within 2 hours from order

Under the deal, the customers will receive deliveries within two hours from order without leaving their home, according to a statement.

Rahid Chowdhury, head of business, mgX, and Sohel Tanvir Khan, business director, ACI Logistics Limited (Shwapno). signed the MoU.

mgX currently has nationwide presence with 49 branches in key locations.

“Shwapno has been striving to meet the customers’ increasing demand for faster delivery of their shopping and we believe this service will meet our customers’ instant gratifications after working closely with mgX,” said Sohel Tanvir.

“mgX is all set to deliver higher order volumes,” said Rahid Chowdhury.