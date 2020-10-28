Grameenphone employees protest against sacking of union leader

They formed a human chain to register their protest outside the mobile phone operator’s headquarters in Dhaka from 9am to 2pm on Wednesday and demanded reinstatement of Masud.

Fazlul Haque, acting president of the union, said the firm terminated Masud's job on Tuesday “intentionally as part of a master plan to clear the path for mass layoffs in future”.

The company considered Masud as the “main obstacle to implementation of the evil plan because he had worked to prevent it by sending letters to the company and government agencies”, he added.

Grameenphone said in a statement it “maintains employment terms and conditions following the applicable laws of the land”.

“The separation of the employee has taken place in light of the terms of the employment and the applicable laws of the land,” it added.