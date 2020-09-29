Bangladesh brings onions from Pakistan, Myanmar after India export ban
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Sep 2020 10:26 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2020 10:26 PM BdST
The first consignments of a total of 180 tonnes of onions from Pakistan and Myanmar have arrived at the Chattogram port after India banned onion exports.
The authorities have also issued clearance certificates for the release of the newly imported onions.
Chattogram's Kayel Enterprise brought 54 tonnes of onion from Myanmar while Green Trade bought 116 tonnes from Pakistan, according to Mohammad Asaduzzaman Bulbul, the deputy director at the port’s Plant Quarantine Station.
“These will be available in the market soon,” the official said on Tuesday.
Bangladesh began sourcing onion from other countries than India after the South Asian giant banned exports of the root vegetable to control prices at domestic market in mid-September.
