Calls for more shopping time grow louder as pandemic cuts Eid sales
Faysal Atik, Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jul 2020 12:24 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jul 2020 12:24 AM BdST
Businessmen have demanded an extension of the trading period during Eid-ul-Azha to cover the losses they have suffered due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdowns.
They also argue that the government order to close the shopping malls at 7 pm leads to an onrush of customers just before the closure which raises the risk of contagion.
The traders say the customers will be able to keep physical distance if the authorities extend the shopping time by two hours.
Helal Uddin, the president of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, told bdnews24.com on Saturday that they appealed to the public administration ministry around 20 days ago to extend the shopping hours.
It is difficult to assume from the crowds of Eid shoppers on the walkways in Dhaka's New Market area that coronavirus cases are surging in Bangladesh. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
The police and people from the local administrations come and ask shop owners to shut the outlets in the evening when the customers begin to arrive. Helal views it as a setback to sales.
Shaheen Ahmed, the president of Dhaka New Market Shop Owners’ Association, said the customers can maintain physical distancing in the daytime but the rush after 5 pm makes it impossible to follow the health protocols.
“I don’t see an alternative to extending the shopping hours in this situation,” he said.
It will also enable the traders to sell more products to help offset the losses they have been suffering since the outbreak began in Bangladesh in May.
A customer checking sarees at a shop of Dhanmondi Hawkers Market in Dhaka on Friday before Eid-ul-Azha. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
Before the pandemic, traders usually began shutting the shops in the malls at 8 pm daily. Trading continued until the wee hours during Eid.
Nasir Uddin Bhiuyan, the president of Mirpur Shopping Complex Traders’ Association, said they expected the government to allow trading until 9 pm before Eid and until 8 pm after the festival.
