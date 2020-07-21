RFL Plastics renamed RFL Houseware

The name has been changed with a view to manufacturing new products as per the demand of the customers, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

“We always add new products to our product line as per the demand of our customers. We have changed the name to expedite the process,” said Esfaquel Haque, senior brand manager of RFL Houseware.

“We always try to give customers best products by maintaining quality in every step of production. Our motto is to contain customer satisfaction to move forward. Moreover, our products are very popular to the customers for their attractive designs and variations. That is why we have become the country’s best brand for the ninth consecutive times. Customers’ trust and love always encourage us to go ahead,” he added.