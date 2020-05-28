Bangladesh stock exchanges to reopen Sunday, after two-month shutdown

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission approved the bourses’ plan at a meeting on Thursday, according to a notice posted on the SEC’s website.

The stock exchanges must comply with social distancing and hygiene rules during trading, settlement and office work, the SEC said.

Transactions will take place from 10:30am to 1:30pm on weekdays, said DSE Deputy General Manager Shafiqur Rahman.

The stock exchanges have remained closed since March 26 over the disease outbreak.

The tally of coronavirus infections in Bangladesh has surged to 40,321 after the daily caseload crossed 2,000 for the first time. Another 15 new fatalities were registered in 24 hours, taking the body count to 559, according to government data.