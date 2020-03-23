Home > Business

Limited bank services during Mar 26-Apr 4 holidays over coronavirus outbreak

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Mar 2020 07:50 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 07:53 PM BdST

Banks will remain open during the Mar 26-Apr 4 general holidays announced to stem the coronavirus spread, according to Bangladesh Bank.

But their operations will be scaled back in this period to reduce the risk of further outbreak, the central bank’s Executive Director Serajul Islam told bdnews24.com on Monday.

The central bank will issue a circular on the decision on Monday or Tuesday, he added.

Earlier, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam announced the decision to keep all government and private offices and courts shut for 10 days from Mar 26 amid mounting fears of the coronavirus that has infected at least 33 people and killed three.

The shutdown will not affect emergency services while public transport will operate on a limited scale.

