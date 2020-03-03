Coca-Cola to invest $200m in Bangladesh over 5 years
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2020 04:44 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2020 04:44 PM BdST
The Coca-Cola system plans to invest $200 million in Bangladesh over the next five years.
James Quincey, chairman and CEO of the Coca-Cola Company, announced the additional investment on Tuesday. He also announced the economic empowerment of 100,000 women by 2020.
“We have an enduring belief that our business is only as sustainable as the communities in which we operate, that means for our business to grow sustainably, our communities must grow also,” Quincey said.
As of now, 240 centres or sub-centres are operating and empowering over 70,000 women across Bangladesh. By the end of 2020, over 100,000 Bangladeshi women and their families will benefit from the centres, according to Coca-Cola.
The project is currently active in Jamalpur, Khulna and Bagerhat districts.
