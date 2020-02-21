Grameenphone says it will pay BTRC Tk 10bn on Sunday

Bangladesh’s largest network disclosed the decision in a statement on Friday.

Grameenphone respects the legal system of the country and “looks forward to getting court protection” from the pressure the BTRC has mounted on the company and its management, it added.

A three-month deadline set by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court for a payment of Tk 20 billion by Grameenphone to the BTRC is ending on Monday.

After hearing the telecom firm’s plea for a review of the decision, the top appeals court on Thursday said the company must pay Tk 20 billion.

The court ordered the company to deposit half of the sum before it passes the next order on Monday.

The carrier on Wednesday proposed to make an adjustable deposit of Tk 1 billion to the BTRC and enter into a “good-faith discussion towards a mutually acceptable framework, process and resolution”. It said the offer, which the BTRC refused, was not part of the legal process.

On Friday, it said Grameenphone continues its dialogue with the authorities of Bangladesh to find an “amicable and transparent” solution to the dispute and protect the value to customers, partners and shareholders.

“Complying with the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s direction, Grameenphone expects that business operations will run without further obstacles and allow us to best serve our customers.”

The BTRC has applied several actions to restrict Grameenphone’s operations. The regulator’s efforts to pile the pressure on the operator by barring its expansion include denial of no-objection certificates and other approvals, such as for recycling of number series.

It has also threatened Grameenphone, the Bangladesh unit of Norway’s Telenor, with the appointment of an administrator and cancellation of its licence.

Bangladesh’s second largest mobile phone operator, Robi of Malaysia’s Axiata, has faced the same actions over a BTRC demand of nearly Tk 8.7 billion. Both firms had condemned the BTRC actions earlier.

“These actions have had negative impact on customer experience and business partners, reduced confidence in the business environment and dented interest from investors,” Grameenphone said in the latest statement.

It reiterated that the company disputes the validity of the BTRC audit claim and looks forward to having its position heard before the courts.