Bangladesh cuts international incoming call rate by 33%
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Feb 2020 11:41 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2020 11:41 PM BdST
Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, or BTRC, has reduced minimum termination rate of international incoming calls by a third.
The floor price of international incoming call will be $0.006 or Tk 0.50 per minute from now on. The rate was about Tk 1.50 previously.
The revenue from these calls will be distributed among the BTRC, IGW and ICX operators and Access Network Services or ANS providers in line with the new floor price.
The BTRC gets 40 percent of the revenues from incoming calls from abroad while IGW operators get 20 percent, ICX operators 17.5 percent and ANS providers 22.5 percent.
The telecom regulator has long been saying that Bangladesh’s international call business is hit by smartphone apps, such as Viber, WhatsApp and Messenger, besides illegal VoIP services.
A top official at a mobile phone operator said reducing the floor price of international incoming call rate has presented avenues for cutting costs, but it all depends on the IGWs.
“The customers will benefit only if they (IGWs) charge as per the minimum call rate. But the mobile phone operators will lose revenue for distribution of revenue based on the floor price,” he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Glaxose-D Dhaka Half Marathon on Feb 28
- To tame coronavirus, Mao-style social control blankets China
- Shuttered stores, fewer tourists: Luxury feels coronavirus effects
- India court stalls Amazon, Flipkart antitrust probes: lawyers
- Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft's Pentagon contract work
- Jump in new coronavirus cases stymies stock rally
- EU opens trade door to Vietnam, closes it to Cambodia
- Stocks inch higher as new coronavirus cases fall
- Coronavirus costs Vietnamese airlines $430 mln in lost revenue
- Boeing scores no January orders for first time since 1962
Most Read
- Rezaul gets AL ticket to run for Chattogram mayor, Mohiuddin for Dhaka-10 MP
- Singapore confirms fifth Bangladeshi coronavirus patient from Bombardier construction site
- New Chinese coronavirus cases show slight fall; Chinese tourist dies in France
- China’s leader, under fire, says he led coronavirus fight early on
- Chinese woman is fourth person admitted to Rangpur Corona Unit
- Former Awami League MP Rahmat Ali dies at 75
- North Korea's Kim makes first public appearance in 22 days amid virus outbreak
- Over 6,000 bodies found in Burundi's mass graves
- Bangladesh sending Wuhan evacuees home after coronavirus clearance
- Quader says Fakhrul called him to convey request for Khaleda’s release to Hasina