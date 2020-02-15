Home > Business

India court stalls Amazon, Flipkart antitrust probes: lawyers

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Feb 2020 11:56 AM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2020 11:56 AM BdST

An Indian antitrust investigation of Amazon.com Inc and Walmart’s Flipkart has been put on hold by a court, three lawyers involved in the proceedings told Reuters on Friday.

Amazon this week challenged the investigation in a court in Bengaluru and the court has granted a stay of two months, according to a lawyer from P&A Law Offices representing Amazon and two other legal counsels involved in the matter.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) last month ordered a probe into Amazon and Flipkart over alleged violations of competition law and certain discounting practices.

“This comes as a major relief,” said the Amazon counsel, who declined to be named as he was not authorized to speak to media.

The CCI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The CCI ordered its probe after a New Delhi-based trader group complained that the e-commerce giants were promoting select sellers and in turn hurting business for other smaller players.

Over three days of hearings in the Bengaluru court, Amazon denied the allegations and argued that CCI did not have sufficient evidence to order the probe.

A lawyer for the Indian trader group, Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, said he would appeal against the court’s decision to put the investigation on hold.

Amazon and Flipkart have faced mounting criticism from Indian retailers which accuse them of violating local laws by racking up billions of dollars of losses to fund deep discounts and discriminating against small sellers.

The companies deny the allegations.

Last month, the trade minister said Amazon wasn’t doing India any “great favour” by announcing $1 billion in investment, laying bare the tensions with the US online retailer.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand in front of a display screen at Microsoft's new Oxford Circus store ahead of its opening in London, Britain July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

US judge halts Pentagon deal with Microsoft

Asian stocks wobble amid coronavirus surge

FILE PHOTO: Labourers work at a garment assembly line of Thanh Cong textile, garment, investment and trading company in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam July 9, 2019. Reuters

EU opens trade door to Vietnam

Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China January 16, 2020. REUTERS

Stocks inch up as coronavirus cases fall

Vietnamese people repatriated from Chinese city of Wuhan wearing protective suits arrive at Van Don airport, Quang Ninh province, Vietnam Feb 10, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus costs Vietnamese airlines $430m

FILE -- Pedestrians outside a T-Mobile store in New York on June 11, 2019. The judge in a contentious lawsuit that tried to stop the long-in-the-works merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is planning to rule in favour of the deal, according to three people briefed on the matter. (Brittainy Newman/The New York Times)

Judge approves T-Mobile merger with Sprint

A Boeing logo is seen at the company's facility in Everett after it was announced that their 777X model will make its first test flight later in the week in Everett, Washington, US January 21, 2020. Reuters

Boeing scores no January orders

Stocks surge on special bank fund announcement

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.