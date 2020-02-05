Foxconn sees full China production resuming late-Feb
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Feb 2020 03:04 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2020 03:04 PM BdST
Taiwan's Foxconn aims to "gradually" restart factories in China next week but it could take at least one to two weeks from then to resume full production due to the coronavirus outbreak, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Taiwan's Foxconn, which makes smartphones for global vendors including Apple, has filed requests to reopen factories with local Chinese governments, the source said, adding that full resumption was not possible until late-February due to various travel bans to curb the virus.
The factory halt is set to hit Foxconn's profit for 2020 and the company is still evaluating the potential financial impact, the person said.
Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
