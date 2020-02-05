Home > Business

Foxconn sees full China production resuming late-Feb

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Feb 2020 03:04 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2020 03:04 PM BdST

Taiwan's Foxconn aims to "gradually" restart factories in China next week but it could take at least one to two weeks from then to resume full production due to the coronavirus outbreak, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Taiwan's Foxconn, which makes smartphones for global vendors including Apple, has filed requests to reopen factories with local Chinese governments, the source said, adding that full resumption was not possible until late-February due to various travel bans to curb the virus.

The factory halt is set to hit Foxconn's profit for 2020 and the company is still evaluating the potential financial impact, the person said.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A taxi driver wearing a surgical mask sits inside a taxi in front of Yokohama station in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan Feb 5, 2020. REUTERS

Foxconn sees full China production resuming late-Feb

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Hyundai Motor during the 2019 Seoul Motor Show in Goyang, South Korea, March 28, 2019. Reuters

Hyundai to halt S Korea output

Exports fall in Jan

A worker collects palm oil fruits at a plantation in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. Picture taken Jan 30, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan to buy more Malaysian palm oil after India curbs

Coronavirus: Mask prices skyrocket

BTRC to appoint administrators to GP

A man wearing a mask walks past a military poster at the Financial Street in central Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, Feb 3, 2020. REUTERS

Virus fears wipe $393bn off China's stock market

Shares of 7 govt firms ‘soon’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.